NSE Calls for Registration, Announces Date for 2018 ASEA Conference

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced November 26 and 27, 2018 as dates for the 22nd Annual African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) conference.

The conference which will be held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, is expected to drive discussions on burning issues around Africa’s global competitiveness, emerging technologies and inclusive growth, within the broader perspectives of sustainability.

According to a statement from the NSE, registration is now open for attendees who are advised to register via the dedicated conference website, at www.asea-ngx2018.com, where a discount of $150 is available for conference attendees who register before July 31, 2018.

“The two-day conference will feature over 60 distinguished speakers and panelists, from around the globe including senior policymakers, business leaders, investors, thought leaders, and keynote speakers such as Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank, Aruma Oteh, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank, Kemi Adeosun, Hon. Minister of Finance, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Capital, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, The Nigerian Stock Exchange to mention a few,” the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Oscar N. Onyema, the President of ASEA and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, said: “The level of enthusiasm received so far is encouraging to us as the host of this flagship African capital market conference. We look forward to bringing together global subject matter experts, exchange leaders, business and thought leaders, investors and other stakeholders within the capital market ecosystem, for a robust discussion of real-world solutions to key issues facing the African continent. The speakers at the conference reflect the multi-faceted nature of the industry, emerging technologies, sustainability and more”.

The statement noted that areas to be covered during the conference include: