NSE ETF Market Cap Down by 2.57% to N7.43billion in May 2018

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE ETF market capitalization dropped by 2.57% from 7.63 Billion in April to 7.43 Billion in May 2018 whilst maintaining a positive Year-To-Date (YTD) surge of 11.12%.

The ETF Market recorded net inflows in the period under review as additional units of the Vetiva Banking ETF securities were created bringing total year-to-date inflows for the year 2018 to NGN 124.2 Million.

Total Transaction Value (TTV) on the ETF board dipped by 31.54% from April TTV of 15.2 million. Total Volume traded however appreciated by 34.18% indicative of increased trades on lower priced ETFs.

The Vetiva Banking ETF led the value board this month with NGN 6.1 million in trade values constituting 58.86% of TTV, whilst The Vetiva S & P Nigerian Sovereign Bond ETF and Vetiva Consumer Goods ETF followed with 23.15% and 10.48% respectively.

The Vetiva Banking ETF also dominated the volume board representing 87.29% of total trade volumes while the Vetiva Consumer Goods ETF, Vetiva Griffin ETF and Vetiva S & P Sovereign Bond ETF trailed behind posting trades representing 8.54%, 2.87% and 1.12% of total trade volumes respectively.

Overall market performance was largely bearish in the month of May as seen in the performance of all the benchmark indices and assets, Proshare rreports.

The Exchange remains fully committed to support the issuance of market beneficial ETFs, priced fairly and actively traded in the market thereby increasing portfolio diversification options for investors.