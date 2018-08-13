At the end of last week’s trading, the NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 2.89 per cent, while the market capitalisation dipped by 2.86 per cent to close at 35,446.47 points and N12.941 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the ASeM Index that remained flat.

A further breakdown of activities last week, showed that 20 equities appreciated in price, lower than 34 in the previous week.

Also, 47 equities depreciated in price, lower than 48 equities of the previous week, while 103 equities remained unchanged higher than 87 equities recorded in the previous week.

Consequently, a turnover of 925.630 million shares worth N8.333 billion in 15,565 deals was achieved by investors on the floor of the Exchange, against 1.391 billion shares valued at N20.316 billion that were exchanged the previous week in 20,064 deals.

The financial services industry (measured by volume), led the activity chart with 680.751 million shares, valued at N5.283 billion and traded in 8,524 deals, thus contributing 73.54 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The healthcare industry followed with 47.664 million shares worth N31.197 million in 531 deals.

The third place was occupied by conglomerates industry with a turnover of 40.814 million shares worth N63.710 million in 728 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely- United Bank for Africa Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Zenith International Bank Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 260.554 million shares worth N2.790 billion in 2,266 deals, contributing 28.15 per cent to the total equity turnover volume.

Also traded during the week were 1,727 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), valued at N333,925.78 and executed in nine deals, compared with 2,304 units valued at N376,541.65 that were transacted in previous week in 16 deals.

A total of 7,787 units of Federal Government Bond valued at N8.005 million was traded last week in 11 deals compared with 16,463 units valued at N18.200 million transacted the previous week in 27 deals.

Additional volumes of 46,394,252, 11,580,600 and 8,925,500 units were added to the following bonds 13.98 per cent FGN Feb 2028; 13.53 per cent FGN MAR 2025; and 12.75 per cent FGN APR 2023, respectively on Tuesday August 7, 2018.