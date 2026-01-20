NSDC Unveils Massive Reforms To Close Nigeria’s Sugar Deficit and Attract Billion Dollar Investments

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has launched an aggressive reform strategy aimed at eradicating Nigeria’s long-standing sugar production gap. Speaking on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, NSDC Executive Secretary Kamar Bakrin confirmed that the council has moved from policy design into full implementation of the Sugarcane Outgrower Development Programme (SODP).

This initiative integrates smallholder and commercial farmers into a national framework that provides guaranteed offtake agreements, high-quality seed cane, and technical training, ensuring that local farmers are no longer producing in isolation.

A major highlight of the reform is a landmark $1 billion investment agreement with the Chinese conglomerate SINOMACH. This partnership is projected to unlock a production capacity of 500,000 metric tonnes of sugar annually and bring 75,000 hectares of land under cultivation.

In addition to this large-scale deal, the NSDC has signed memoranda of understanding with four greenfield promoters—Brent Sugar (Oyo), Niger Foods (Niger), Legacy Sugar (Adamawa), and UMZA (Bauchi). These projects are expected to contribute an additional 400,000 metric tonnes to national output once they are fully operational.

To overcome persistent input constraints, the Nigeria Sugar Institute (NSI) is now deploying modern bud-chip technology. This innovation allows for the rapid multiplication of planting materials, effectively cutting the project development cycle by 12 to 18 months.

As global sugar output is projected to rise to 189 million tonnes in the 2025/2026 season, the NSDC’s multi-layered approach aims to slash Nigeria’s 95% reliance on sugar imports and conserve vital foreign exchange while creating thousands of jobs across the logistics and processing value chains.

The reforms also target infrastructure challenges, with the Ministry of Water Resources pledging to address irrigation issues that have historically hindered large-scale sugarcane farming.

By aligning land access, regulatory approvals, and community engagement, the NSDC is positioning Nigeria to become a regional sugar hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Bakrin emphasized that these systematic changes are building a sustainable foundation for food sovereignty and long-term economic dignity for the country.