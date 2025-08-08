NSCDC Declares Flood Crisis A National Emergency, Places Personnel On Red Alert

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued a warning that the escalating flood incidents in the state and across Nigeria constitute a national emergency, requiring urgent and coordinated action.

The command said it had placed its personnel on red alert and equipped them for rapid response to flood-related emergencies.

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi, NSCDC spokesperson Saminu Yusuf said the move aligns with nationwide flood warnings issued under the corps’ mandate to manage both natural and man-made disasters.

According to Yusuf, the Federal Government, citing forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has identified 38 locations in 11 states—including Bauchi—as high-risk flood zones this year. In Bauchi State, Azare, Itas, Kari, Jama’are, and Misau are expected to be severely affected between 25 July and 5 August 2025.

The alert was issued by the National Flood Early Warning Centre, under the Federal Ministry of Environment’s Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department.

Yusuf stressed the need for a shift from reactive measures to proactive, sustainable flood risk management, highlighting the National Flood Insurance Programme as key to building long-term resilience.

“All emergency management stakeholders must activate response protocols. Communities at risk should establish evacuation plans and monitor weekly flood updates from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency,” the statement read.