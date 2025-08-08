Kaduna PDP Launches Grassroots Election Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party has launched its campaign for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency by-election with a strong vow to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress, describing the contest as a people-powered movement for change.

Thousands of supporters gathered on Wednesday at the flag-off rally held in the heart of the constituency, where party leaders described the turnout as a clear indication that the PDP remains a dominant political force in Kaduna State.

Kaduna State PDP Deputy Chairman, Nuhu Kayarda, declared the party’s readiness to reclaim the seat with Barrister Esther Ashivelli Dawaki as its flagbearer. He dismissed the strength of the APC’s incumbency, stating it was “no match for the will of the people.”

“This is our moment,” Kayarda said. “Our candidate is not only popular but deeply connected to the grassroots. She understands the pain of our people and is ready to fight for them. This election is about the people, not power—and the people are with us.”

Esther Dawaki, a lawyer and youth advocate, delivered a charged address that focused on inclusive leadership and responsive governance. She promised to prioritise education, youth development, and women’s empowerment if elected.

“As a woman and a youth, I represent millions who have been forgotten. I will be a voice for the people in Abuja—not a silent one,” Dawaki said.

She criticised the APC for failing to address insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment in the constituency, accusing the ruling party of abandoning families in Chikun and Kajuru.

“Our people are tired of empty promises. The insecurity, the bad roads, the joblessness—it must end. We are bringing fresh ideas and people-first representation to Abuja,” she added.

The PDP campaign team outlined a legislative agenda focused on improving security, boosting access to quality education, and securing federal projects long overdue in the constituency.

Also speaking at the rally, former House of Representatives member and party chieftain Mark Jacob warned against electoral malpractice.

“This time, we are ready. The votes must count. Esther stands for competence and compassion. The APC should prepare for a tough political battle,” Jacob said.

The by-election, scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is expected to be a closely fought contest as both the PDP and APC battle for control of the strategic federal seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.