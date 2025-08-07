Diesel Scarcity Threatens Network Stability, Telecom Operators Warn

Nigeria’s telecommunications operators have raised the alarm over a growing threat to network services across the country due to a blockade on diesel supply to critical infrastructure sites. In a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos, Mr Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), warned that the disruption could soon result in widespread service outages affecting mobile, internet, banking, and emergency services.

According to Adebayo, workers affiliated with two major oil sector unions — the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) — have halted the movement of diesel trucks from key depots in Kaduna, Lagos, and Koko in Delta State.

He explained that the action followed a dispute involving two NOGASA-linked companies and IHS Towers, a leading network infrastructure provider in Nigeria. The conflict reportedly stems from allegations of fuel theft, which are currently under investigation.

“The blockade is already impacting some of the 16,000 telecom sites that keep Nigeria’s communication networks running. These sites support mobile connectivity, internet services, financial transactions, hospitals, emergency response, and national security operations,” Adebayo said.

He described the situation as a serious threat to public safety and national infrastructure, noting that preventing diesel from reaching telecom sites is both unlawful and dangerous.

Adebayo called on the unions to immediately lift the blockade and pursue any grievances through legal and regulatory channels.

He also urged the intervention of relevant government agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigerian Communications Commission, to prevent what he described as an avoidable national crisis.

“Without diesel, we cannot power the base stations. Millions of Nigerians could lose access to essential services if this is not resolved quickly,” Adebayo warned.