28 Ships Carrying Fuel And Commodities Expected At Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced that no fewer than 28 ships carrying petroleum products, essential commodities, and various goods are expected to arrive at the Apapa, Tin-Can Island, and Lekki Deep Sea ports between February 19 and February 28, 2026.

According to the NPA’s “Shipping Position” report released on Thursday in Lagos, the expected arrivals include 20 vessels laden with containers of diverse merchandise, while the remaining eight ships are transporting vital energy supplies, including crude oil, diesel, aviation fuel, and blended stock.

Current activity at the ports remains high, with the NPA documenting that 12 ships and tanker vessels have already arrived and are currently waiting to berth. these vessels are carrying a variety of bulk goods such as urea, wheat, and petrol, as well as general cargo and containers. The influx of these products is critical for maintaining supply chain stability and meeting the energy demands of the country’s industrial and aviation sectors.

Additionally, the report noted that 18 ships are already at the various berths, actively discharging their contents. These cargoes include raw crude oil, bulk gypsum, trucks, bulk pallets, and wheat.

The coordinated arrival and discharging of these vessels highlight the operational capacity of the Lagos port complex as it manages a diverse range of imports and domestic transit goods through the end of the month.