NPA Earmarks N1.8billion to Reconstruct Port Access Road

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has marked down the sum of N1.8 billion for the reconstruction of access roads to the ports in Apapa.

Assistant General Manager, Public Affairs, Ibrahim Nasiru, in a statement noted that over the past couple of weeks, stakeholders have expressed concern over the state of access roads to the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa.

He stated that the dilapidated state of the road, which has gone on for almost two decades has become a thing of concern to everyone transacting business in the Apapa area of Lagos including the authority, whose prime facilities are located in that axis.

According to him, this accounts for the authority’s decision to collaborate with other stakeholders who agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to reconstruct the entire Wharf Road.

The stakeholders include the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dangote Group and Flour Mills plc.