Norway commits $300m to African Development Fund

Key points

Norway pledges more than three billion Norwegian kroner (about $300 million) to the African Development Fund

Funding covers the 2026–2028 replenishment cycle (ADF-17)

Support will target 37 low-income African countries

Fund focuses on infrastructure, energy, agriculture and industrial development

Norway says investment will promote economic resilience and poverty reduction

Main story

Norway has reaffirmed its commitment to Africa’s development with a contribution of more than three billion Norwegian kroner (about 300 million dollars) to the African Development Fund (ADF).

The contribution will support the fund’s 2026–2028 replenishment cycle, known as ADF-17, and is expected to benefit 37 low-income countries across Africa. According to a statement released on Tuesday, the funding is aimed at strengthening economic resilience, improving institutions and reducing poverty across beneficiary countries. Norway’s Minister of International Development, Åsmund Aukrust, said the contribution reflected the country’s commitment to sustainable development, job creation and inclusive economic growth.

He said the African Development Fund remained an important mechanism for supporting governance reforms, economic management and private sector development. Aukrust noted that the fund helps mobilise private capital and supports efforts by countries to improve domestic revenue generation. He also highlighted the growing role of African countries in supporting the fund, noting that 25 African nations now contribute to its resources.

The African Development Fund, the concessional financing arm of the African Development Bank Group, provides grants and low-interest loans to low-income countries across the continent. Its programmes focus on infrastructure, energy access, food security, industrialisation, regional integration and job creation.

The statement added that Norway’s contribution aligns with its broader strategy of leveraging development finance to attract additional investment and expand the impact of donor funding.

The issues

Financing development in low-income African countries

Economic resilience and poverty reduction

Infrastructure and energy access funding

Mobilising private sector investment

Climate adaptation and job creation

What’s being said

On the role of employment in development:

“We know that having a job to go to, a living wage, and a decent working life is the most important way to help oneself out of poverty.” — Åsmund Aukrust, Norway’s Minister of International Development.

“The aim of our involvement in the African Development Fund is to contribute to more resilient economies and stable societies.” — Aukrust, on Norway’s objectives for supporting the fund.

“The fund’s investments in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and industrial development were essential for reducing vulnerability and improving productivity in low-income economies.” — Aukrust, highlighting priority areas of intervention.

“This is an expression of the fact that many countries in Africa have had and continue to experience economic growth, which is crucial for stability and welfare, especially for young populations.” — Aukrust, on the growing number of African contributors to the fund.

Bottom line

Norway’s $300 million commitment to the African Development Fund underscores continued international support for Africa’s development priorities, with a focus on economic resilience, infrastructure, job creation and poverty reduction in low-income countries.