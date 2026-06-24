NDLEA dismantles Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel, uncovers multibillion-naira meth laboratory in Oyo forest

Key points

NDLEA operatives have dismantled a sophisticated Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel operating a large-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Oyo State.

A Mexican drug manufacturing expert and four Nigerian collaborators were arrested during the operation.

Authorities recovered massive quantities of precursor chemicals and industrial equipment capable of producing millions of doses of methamphetamine.

Main story

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered and dismantled a fortified industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory operated by a Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel deep within a forest in Tapa Village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The operation, described as one of the agency’s most significant anti-narcotics breakthroughs in recent years, led to the arrest of five suspected key members of the syndicate, including a 56-year-old Mexican national identified as Jose Villa Ochoa, believed to have been recruited to provide technical expertise for large-scale methamphetamine production.

Four Nigerian suspects arrested alongside him were identified as Maxwell Uche Nevoh, 30; Olatunji Yusuf, 37; Bankole Akeem Owolabi, 45; and Ganiu Monsiu, 43.

The latest discovery comes barely a month after NDLEA operatives dismantled another large-scale methamphetamine laboratory hidden within a forest in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, raising concerns over attempts by drug cartels to establish Southwest Nigeria as a hub for synthetic drug production.

Speaking at a press briefing at the NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), represented by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, praised the professionalism and courage of officers involved in the operation.

According to Babafemi, tactical operatives stormed the heavily fortified facility on June 17 following intelligence-led investigations that exposed the activities of the transnational criminal network.

He described the laboratory as a highly organised industrial operation rather than a rudimentary drug production site.

“The arrest of a foreign cartel specialist on Nigerian soil highlights the transnational nature of this threat and demonstrates the agency’s growing intelligence capability to track, intercept and dismantle sophisticated criminal networks,” he said.

Following the raid, a specialised forensic team from the NDLEA Directorate of Forensic and Chemical Monitoring conducted an extensive examination of the facility and uncovered what officials described as a factory-level drug production operation.

Investigators recovered substantial quantities of controlled precursor chemicals and industrial processing materials used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Among the exhibits were large volumes of Phenyl-2-Propanone (P2P), Phenylacetic Acid, sulphuric acid, caustic soda, tartaric acid, thioglycolic acid, ethyl phenylacetate and other chemicals essential to synthetic drug production.

The agency also recovered sophisticated industrial equipment, including a reactor pot, distillation units, fabricated mixers, condensers and drying machines designed for large-scale crystal production.

Preliminary forensic tests conducted at the scene confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and other precursor substances used in its synthesis.

According to the NDLEA, all exhibits have been documented, secured and preserved for prosecution purposes.

Babafemi said the operation prevented multibillion-naira worth of illicit drugs from reaching local and international markets.

The issues

The discovery underscores the growing threat posed by organised transnational drug trafficking networks seeking to establish clandestine manufacturing facilities within Nigeria.

Security and narcotics experts have increasingly expressed concern over the emergence of forest-based synthetic drug laboratories in the Southwest, warning that such operations pose significant public health, security and economic risks.

The involvement of foreign specialists also highlights the international dimension of drug production networks operating within West Africa.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The NDLEA says:

The operation exposed a sophisticated Nigerian-Mexican criminal syndicate.

The laboratory was equipped for industrial-scale methamphetamine production.

The suspects intended to flood local and international markets with synthetic drugs.

Intelligence-driven operations remain central to the agency’s anti-drug strategy.

Criminal networks attempting to establish drug production hubs in Nigeria will continue to face aggressive enforcement actions.

“The cartels thought hiding in dense forests would shield them from the long arm of the law. They were wrong,” Babafemi said.

He added that Nigeria would never become a safe haven for international drug cartels.

What’s next

The arrested suspects are expected to face prosecution upon the conclusion of investigations.

NDLEA officials are also likely to intensify surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations across the Southwest following the discovery of two major methamphetamine laboratories within a month.

Authorities may further investigate possible local and international links connected to the cartel’s operations, financing and distribution networks.

Bottom line

The dismantling of the Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine laboratory marks another significant victory in Nigeria’s fight against organised drug trafficking. Beyond the arrests and seizures, the operation exposes an emerging trend of sophisticated transnational drug manufacturing networks seeking to establish a foothold in the country. The NDLEA’s latest breakthrough underscores the scale of the threat and the urgency of sustained intelligence-led enforcement to prevent Nigeria from becoming a regional hub for synthetic drug production.