Northern States Close Schools For Ramadan, Sparking Debate

As Ramadan begins, several northern states in Nigeria suspend academic activities, directing schools to go on an extended break to allow students and teachers to fully observe the period of fasting and prayers.

The governments of Katsina, Kebbi, and Bauchi announce school closures, affecting public, private, and faith-based institutions. Officials explain that the decision aligns with the Islamic calendar, ensuring that Muslim students and staff can dedicate time to fasting, prayers, and religious activities.

In Kebbi State, the revised 2024/2025 academic calendar sets the second term to end on February 28, 2025, with schools resuming for the third term on April 7, 2025. Governor Nasir Idris’ Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, confirms the schedule, urging schools to comply.

Similarly, Katsina State issues a directive through the Hisbah Board, instructing all private schools to close during Ramadan. Hisbah Commander General, Dr. Aminu Usm, warns against non-compliance, emphasizing that extra lessons must also be suspended.

In Bauchi State, the Ministry of Education mandates a 40-day closure for all schools, including private and faith-based institutions.

Public Reactions and Controversy

The decision triggers mixed reactions, with some supporting the move as a cultural and religious necessity, while others argue that it disrupts education and sets a concerning precedent.

Critics highlight the potential impact on academic performance, questioning whether similar religious considerations would be extended to non-Muslims. A concerned social media user, Abiodun, expresses frustration, stating, “A state government has shut down schools for a month because of Ramadan. How does this benefit education?”

However, some educators and corps members defend the policy, insisting that the timing aligns with the academic calendar. A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Khaleef Aniwura, currently serving in Bauchi, explains that students have already completed their second-term curriculum before the break.

The decision also reignites debates on religion and governance, with some questioning the selective enforcement of Sharia laws in certain states. A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), identified as TheGrinch, writes, “If Sharia is meant for Muslims alone, why are non-Muslim traders affected by alcohol bans? Governance must be fair to all.”

As the debate continues, education stakeholders and policymakers face the challenge of balancing religious observances with academic stability.