NANS Threatens Nationwide Protest Over Ramadan School Closure in Northern States

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the governors of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states to reverse their decision to close schools for five weeks during Ramadan or face nationwide protests.

In a statement on Monday, NANS National Public Relations Officer, Samson Adeyemi, condemned the policy, describing it as an infringement on students’ rights to uninterrupted education. He argued that the decision not only disrupts academic progress but also discriminates against non-Muslim students.

“This policy is not only unjust but also a blatant violation of students’ fundamental rights to education, closing schools for an extended period during Ramadan undermines academic progress and sets a dangerous precedent in Nigeria’s education sector.” Adeyemi stated.

He further stressed that the Nigerian Constitution and international treaties to which the country is a signatory guarantee the right to education for all citizens, adding that prioritising religious observances over learning violates these principles.

NANS has vowed to take legal action and mobilise students for protests if the state governments fail to rescind the decision within the given timeframe. The student body also called on stakeholders, including parents, educators, and civil society organisations, to join efforts in safeguarding students’ rights.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also condemned the decision, threatening legal action against the affected state governments. In a statement, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, described the move as discriminatory, warning that it could worsen the educational crisis in the region, which already accounts for 44% of Nigeria’s out-of-school children.

The controversy surrounding the school closures has sparked nationwide debate, with critics urging the governors to reconsider the policy in the interest of inclusive and uninterrupted education.