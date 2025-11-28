Rivers TUC Warns Public Against Impersonation Of Union Officials

The Rivers State Council of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has raised an alarm over rising cases of impersonation, warning members of the public to beware of individuals falsely presenting themselves as officials of the union.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the council’s secretariat in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the State Chairman of the TUC, Samuel Ogan, said the caution became necessary following reports that some individuals have been paying courtesy visits to institutions and engaging authorities while posing as representatives of the union.

Ogan, who was elected alongside other members of the State Administrative Council (SAC) on 30 October 2025, described the development as “misleading” and potentially harmful to the integrity of the Congress.

“Sequel to my emergence as the State Chairman of TUC, Rivers State Council, with a full complement of elected State Administrative Council members, and following information that some persons are parading themselves as TUC Rivers State officials, paying courtesy visits to institutions and constituted authorities, it has become necessary to address the general public,” he said. “The situation calls for grave concern as it is misleading.”

Providing background on the process that produced the current leadership, Ogan said the state congress adhered strictly to the TUC’s electoral guidelines. He added that all procedures and timelines were publicly communicated well ahead of the election.

He noted that the State Delegates Conference (SDC) Organising Committee, chaired by Nyeche Wodike, was duly constituted, while an Electoral Committee from the TUC National Secretariat, led by Anthony Ebaho, was appointed to supervise the voting process to ensure transparency.

Ogan further explained that the TUC, as the apex body representing senior staff across reputable private and public institutions, is firmly committed to unity, fairness, and non-violence. To uphold these values, he said, the Congress provided an opportunity for harmonisation in positions where more than two aspirants contested.

The chairman emphasised that only duly elected officials are authorised to speak or act on behalf of the Rivers State Council, warning institutions and the public not to engage with impostors.

He reiterated the union’s commitment to safeguarding industrial harmony and urged authorities to verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent the TUC.