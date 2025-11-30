Stanbic IBTC Capital Clinches Four Top Honours At AIHN Investment Banking Awards 2025

Stanbic IBTC Capital, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been honoured with four significant awards at the 2025 Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN) Investment Banking Awards. This recognition reinforces its position as a leader in Nigeria’s financial sector. The recent award ceremony, held in Lagos, highlighted remarkable contributions to the nation’s capital markets under the theme “Inspiring Excellence, Shaping the Future.”

This year’s AIHN awards provided a platform to celebrate outstanding achievements within the investment banking and capital markets landscape; uniting leading issuing houses, corporate entities, regulators, and other essential stakeholders in the financial sector.

Stanbic IBTC Capital demonstrated its commitment to market leadership and innovation by winning four accolades across Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, and Innovative Issuance. The firm received the award for Best Equity Deal of 2024 for the Nigerian Breweries PLC Rights Issue; the Equity Listing Deal of 2024 for Aradel Holdings PLC listing on the NGX; and the Innovative Issuance of 2024 for the Federal Government of Nigeria’s US$917 million Domestic Dollar Bond. It was honoured as Best Commercial Paper House 2024.

Commenting on the recognition, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, commended the teams that powered the award-winning spree and reaffirmed the Group’s longstanding dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s financial markets. He stated, “Stanbic IBTC remains committed to driving innovation, deepening market resilience, and supporting the development of Nigeria’s capital market. These awards underscore the collective expertise across our Group and reinforce our mission to deliver solutions that expand opportunities for corporates, institutions, and the broader economy.”

Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital, expressed pride in the recent awards received by the company, highlighting their significance in reinforcing the firm’s dedication to delivering impactful advisory and capital-raising solutions.

Sotubo noted, “We are proud to receive these awards, which affirm our strategic commitment to providing impactful advisory and capital-raising solutions. At Stanbic IBTC Capital, we are dedicated to leading initiatives that enhance liquidity, build investor confidence, and contribute to Nigeria’s sustained economic growth.”

Stanbic IBTC Capital has consistently demonstrated its commitment to advancing the Nigerian financial landscape through strategic initiatives, pioneering solutions, and a robust client service approach. These awards reflect the firm’s tireless efforts to lead in this dynamic market while addressing the evolving needs of its clients and stakeholders. As they continue to shape Nigeria’s economy, this recognition serves as a testament to their influential role in driving growth and fostering sustainable practices within the industry.