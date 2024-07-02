Noah’s Ark Communications Bags Terra Seasoning, Golden Terra Oil Accounts

Noah’s Ark Communications Limited has bagged the creative accounts of the two most happening brands from TGI Group – Terra Seasoning Cube and Golden Terra Oil brands – after a very competitive pitching process.

Effective from July 2024, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, Nigeria’s leading creative powerhouse, becomes the creative communication agency and will be responsible for advertising, marketing and promotion of services for the seasoning and edible oil categories.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is an international investment and holding company with diversified interests and investments across Africa, The Middle East, Asia and other emerging markets. Across markets, TGI Group owns over a hundred leading brands in Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Agricultural Inputs, Industrial Chemicals, Homecare Products and Pharmaceuticals.

As the creative agency, Noah’s Ark is saddled with the responsibility of interpreting campaign briefs, developing communication strategy, producing and preparing execution-ready creative marketing communication campaigns.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya acknowledged the partnership with a remarkable creative agency like Noah’s Ark Communications.

“We see this as the beginning of a valued partnership that will deliver great creative expression for two of our outstanding, award-winning brands – Terra Seasoning Cube and Golden Terra Oil. It is the beginning of a journey where Noah’s Ark will bring in their creative expertise and competence to deliver the best value for our brands and our consumers,” he said.

According to him, the company is confident that the agency has the wherewithal and know-how to deliver value and provide support in the quest to achieve the brand’s objectives.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chief Executive Officer/Chief Creative Officer, Noah’s Ark Communications, Lanre Adisa, described it as a huge opportunity to deliver exceptional and impactful brand storytelling communications to the array of brands in the TGI portfolio in a way that connects and endear them to the target consumers.

“We are humbled by this opportunity to be of service to this formidable organization by working on two of their remarkable brands. As an agency, we will continue to justify the confidence reposed in us by delivering exceptional services to the array of brands in their portfolio. For us, we are ready to provide our very best support and contribute over and above our quota to making these the most admired and successful brands in Nigeria,” he said.

