EXPLAINER: NRS’s July 31 E-Invoicing deadline – who must comply and what happens if you don’t

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has drawn a hard line under its e-invoicing rollout. As of July 31, 2026, every company that qualifies as a “large taxpayer” must be fully live on the national E-Invoicing and Electronic Fiscal System (EFS) or face regulatory sanctions. Here’s what that actually means, and who needs to worry.

Who counts as a “large taxpayer”?

The threshold is turnover, not profit, sector, or ownership structure. Any company with annual gross turnover of ₦5 billion or above falls into this category. NRS estimates this covers roughly 5,000 companies nationwide and that is everything from manufacturers and banks to large trading and services firms.

If your business turns over less than ₦5 billion a year, this specific deadline does not apply to you yet. Medium-sized firms are next in line, with their own compliance window running from January to March 2027. Smaller VAT-registered businesses are being phased in separately under the broader e-invoicing framework.

What is the EFS, and why does it matter?

The Electronic Fiscal System (EFS), also called the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) is Nigeria’s real-time electronic invoicing platform. Instead of issuing invoices independently and reporting them to NRS periodically, qualifying companies must transmit every invoice to the NRS platform as it’s issued. The system validates each one and returns a unique Invoice Reference Number (IRN) and QR code. Going forward, tax authorities are expected to treat this validated electronic record and not the company’s internal invoice as the official one for audit purposes.

This represents a new plumbing system for enforcing existing taxes, primarily VAT, by giving NRS visibility into transactions as they happen rather than after the fact.

What does “compliance” actually require?

According to the NRS notice, a large taxpayer is only compliant once it has:

● Completed onboarding on the Merchant Buyer Solution

● Successfully integrated its systems through an NRS-approved Access Point Provider (APP) or Systems Integrator (SI)

● Completed all required validation and testing

● Started actively transmitting invoices to the NRS platform in line with approved standards

● Confirmed it is only accepting compliant e-invoices — ones carrying a valid IRN — from its own suppliers

That last point matters even for companies that have already onboarded: if your suppliers haven’t complied, you could still be receiving non-compliant invoices, which creates its own exposure.

Where does this sit legally?

The mandate isn’t a standalone directive as it’s anchored in law. Section 157 of the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, and Section 23 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, give NRS the legal basis for the e-invoicing regime and the sanctions that come with non-compliance.

Timeline so far

● January 2025: Pilot deployment begins, following stakeholder consultation

● August 1, 2025: EFS goes live for large taxpayers

● February 17, 2026: NRS issues a public notice formalizing the implementation timeline

● July 1, 2026: Enforcement officially begins for large taxpayers

● July 20, 2026: NRS reissues notice confirming compliance monitoring is underway, warning of enforcement action

● July 31, 2026: Final compliance deadline for large taxpayers

● January–March 2027: Medium-sized taxpayers phased in

As of the first quarter of 2026, NRS said just over 1,000 of the roughly 5,000 qualifying companies had completed the process, meaning a significant share of large taxpayers were still outside the framework heading into the deadline.

What happens after July 31?

NRS has been deliberately vague on specific penalty figures in its public communications, but it has warned that non-compliant companies risk “regulatory and enforcement actions” under existing tax law. In practice, the bigger near-term risk for many businesses may be at audit: if the tax office treats the NRS-validated invoice as the authoritative record, invoices transmitted outside the system could complicate expense deductibility and invite closer scrutiny.

The bottom line

If your company’s annual gross turnover is ₦5 billion or more, this deadline is yours, regardless of industry. If you’re below that threshold, you’re not off the hook long-term; you’re just later in the queue. Either way, if you transact with large taxpayers as a supplier, their compliance push will start showing up in your own invoicing requirements soon, deadline or not.