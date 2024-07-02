GTCO Announces 2024 Autism Program Themed “A Spectrum of Possibilities”

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (“GTCO” or “the Group”) has announced dates for the 2024 GTCO Autism Program and follow-up consultations. This year’s program is themed “A Spectrum of Possibilities” to promote inclusivity, self-advocacy, and empowerment for people on the Autism spectrum.

The theme A Spectrum of Possibilities aligns with GTCO’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and its goal of creating a society where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential, regardless of their background or abilities. The theme acknowledges and celebrates this diversity, recognizing that each person living with autism has their own unique strengths, challenges, and potential.

The GTCO Autism Program, a flagship project under the Orange Ribbon Initiative, has established itself as a beacon of hope and a reference point for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa. Over the years, the program has made a significant impact, providing support and empowerment to thousands of individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders. In collaboration with specialists and partner organizations from Nigeria and outside Nigeria, the program will feature lectures, panel discussions, and performances carefully prepared to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community.

The program will also create a platform where families and guardians can connect with experts and share experiences and insights. This interactive platform will facilitate meaningful discussions and knowledge sharing on various aspects of autism.

In Nigeria, the program will take place on the 15th and 16th of July at the Muson Centre, Lagos, while the free one-on-one clinic consultations will open from July 16th to 20th at the Chapel of Light, Alausa, Ikeja. Meanwhile, in Ghana, the activities will begin with a workshop on the 23rd of July at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana, and consultations will last from July 23rd to 27th at the same venue.

Commenting on the 2024 GTCO Autism Program, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, stated: “Everyone has something special to offer, and we want to help individuals with autism succeed and lead healthy, supportive lives. By embracing autism as a strength and not a weakness, we can help individuals with ASD find their passion, develop skills, and make meaningful impact in society.”

He added, “We are learning more about autism every day, and we are dedicated to using that knowledge to make a positive difference. We believe that everyone deserves to live a fulfilling life, and we are committed to making that possible. By working together, we can build a society that values diversity, promotes inclusion, and empowers everyone to thrive.”

For more information on the GTCO Autism Program and free consultations, please visit: https://csr.gtbank.com/autism.