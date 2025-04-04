NNPCL Increases Petrol Price to N950 per Litre

After initial hesitation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased petrol pump prices to N925 per litre in Lagos and N950 per litre in Abuja.

The new pricing, effective April 2, 2025, reflects a N65 increase from the previous N860 per litre in Lagos and a N70 rise from the former N880 per litre in the North.

Last week, independent marketers, including MRS, raised petrol prices to N930 per litre in Lagos and N960 in northern regions. Industry experts link this latest hike to the recent suspension of naira-based petroleum sales by the Dangote refinery.

This adjustment follows shifts in Nigeria’s deregulated fuel market, influenced by supply costs, global oil prices, and market competition. It also coincides with new leadership at NNPCL, as President Bola Tinubu appointed Bayo Ojulari to replace Mele Kyari while restructuring the company’s board.

NNPC stations along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi, Ago Palace Way, Ogba, College Road, Ikeja, and Acme Road have all adjusted their prices to N925 per litre. However, some outlets in Lagos have yet to implement the change due to logistical delays. In Abuja, the NNPC station along the Kubwa Expressway and others in Wuse raised prices to N950 per litre, up from N880.

This move follows months of price fluctuations. In March 2025, NNPC reduced its pump price to N860 per litre to compete with Dangote Refinery’s lower rates. However, rising global oil prices, currency fluctuations, and crude oil sourcing costs have led to this latest increase.

NNPC had previously sold petrol at N925 per litre in December 2024 before multiple price shifts. The current price in Lagos remains lower than in Abuja, where rates recently stood at N880 per litre.