Lafarge Africa Graduates Female Truck Drivers To Promote Gender Inclusion

Lafarge Africa Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to gender inclusion by graduating a new cohort of female truck drivers under its Women-on-Wheels (WoW) initiative.

The graduation ceremony at the Lafarge Driving Institute in Ewekoro, Ogun State, underscores the company’s dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within the transport and logistics sector.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from government agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as industry and community leaders.

In his opening remarks, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating: “At Lafarge Africa, we continuously invest in critical areas that enable women to thrive. The Women-on-Wheels programme is one of our flagship initiatives, integrating certified female truck drivers into our logistics value chain. It has emerged as a transformative development in the transport industry, and we regard it as a game changer.”

Echoing similar sentiments, the Logistics Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Osaze Aghatise, emphasised the broader impact of the project, noting: “Our commitment to gender equality and inclusion inspired the creation of the Women-on-Wheels programme, providing women with greater representation in the transport industry. We are delighted to see our female driver workforce expanding, as they continue to ensure safe, efficient, and timely deliveries to customers. With this latest cohort, we are enhancing road safety and operational efficiency, and we aim to increase these numbers in the coming years.”

The WoW initiative is designed to equip women with the technical expertise and road safety knowledge required to operate heavy-duty vehicles efficiently. In collaboration with accredited driving partners and safety organisations, Lafarge Africa has provided comprehensive training to ensure that the newly certified drivers are well-prepared for the industry.

Speaking at the event, the Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, praised the initiative, stating: “The impact of this programme extends beyond today’s graduates. It demonstrates that when women are given opportunities, they rise to the challenge and excel. This initiative is not only about training drivers but also about economic empowerment, reducing unemployment, and advancing gender equality in Nigeria. We commend Lafarge Africa for their unwavering commitment to this cause.”

Similarly, the Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade & Investment, Mr. Adebola Sofela, represented by the Director of Geological Services, Mr. Olalekan Eniolawun, commended Lafarge Africa for investing in women and creating more economic opportunities within the logistics sector.

Through the Women-on-Wheels initiative, Lafarge Africa continues to drive meaningful change by empowering women, promoting gender balance, and enhancing the safety and efficiency of the logistics industry in Nigeria.