NNPC To Sell Dangote Petrol N1,019/Litre In Borno, N950 in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced that it will sell petrol from the Dangote Refinery in the far north for more than N1,000 per litre.

Olufemi Soneye, the NNPC spokesperson, said this on Monday in a statement headlined ‘NNPC Ltd. Releases Estimated Pump Prices of PMS from Dangote Refinery Based on September 2024 Pricing’.

Soneye explained that the price might be as high as N1,019 per liter in Borno State and N999.22 in Abuja, Sokoto, Kano, and other areas.

In Oyo, Rivers, and other southern districts, the price will be N960 per litre. According to an infographic released by the NNPC, the lowest price in Lagos and surrounding areas is N950.

“The NNPC Ltd has released estimated prices of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol (obtained from the Dangote Refinery), in its retail stations across the country.

“The NNPC Ltd also wishes to state that, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, PMS prices are not set by the government but negotiated directly between parties at an arm’s length,” he stated.

The company explained that the product it loaded on Sunday was paid for in dollars.

“The NNPC Ltd can confirm that it is paying Dangote Refinery in USD for September 2024 PMS offtake, as naira transactions will only commence on October 1, 2024.

“The NNPC Ltd assures that if the quoted pricing is disputed, it will be grateful for any discount from the Dangote Refinery, which will be passed on 100 per cent to the general public,” the statement added.

He stated that the estimated pump prices of PMS were obtained from the Dangote Refinery and will be across NNPC retail stations in the country, based on September 2024 pricing.

Recall that the Dangote Group had disagreed with the NNPC on Sunday that it was selling PMS at N898, but it failed to release its price list.