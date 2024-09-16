Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 16th September 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1665.50 per $1 on Monday, September 16, 2024. Naira traded as high as 1646.12 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1660 and sell at N1665 on Sunday 15th September 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1660 Selling Rate N1665

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1645 Selling Rate N1646

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has praised President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, as Nigeria signed Cape Town Convention (CTC) Practice Directions for the aviation sector.

Allen Onyema said the signing of the CTC Practice Directions is a revolution in the aviation sector.

He stated that the appointment of Keyamo as Aviation Minister was one of the best decisions the President made in his administration.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, on the benefits of Nigeria signing the Cape Town Convention (CTC) Practice Directions, Onyeama explained that the country’s aviation sector would benefit more from the signed agreement.

Onyeama said, “What he has done is nothing short of revolutionary. This is revolution, nothing short of revolution. It has never happened before to us. By midwifing the signing of this practice direction, he has kind of helped the airlines- the local airlines now to up their capacity.

“I said sometime ago and I told Mr. President when he invited me for Iftar, I told him, I said the ease of doing business in the Aviation sector has come back, thanks to the kind of appointment you made. Festus Keyamo is nothing short of awesome.

“Keyamo is causing a revolution. I told Mr. President there that when people were criticising Keyamo for going to Airbus, on the sideline, whatever they were doing there was just. The main thing that took him to Airbus was this kind of thing.

“It took him to Boeing three weeks ago, Air Peace was there with him in America, he was brokering all these. I told Mr. President that at the end of the day, you will celebrate making this guy your aviation minister. Festus Keyamo has been in the trenches out there trying to get this thing sorted, midwifed it, and the vice-president was there to make sure everything happened.”