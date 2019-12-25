NNPC to Increase Stake in Chevron GTL Refinery to 60 percent

December 25, 2019
Nigeria's oil output

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it would increase its stake in a Chevron-operated gas-to-liquid (GTL) refinery to 60 per cent as part of a cost dispute resolution with the US oil major.

NNPC has a 20 per cent stake in the plant located some 60 miles (100 kilometres) southeast of Lagos.

California-based Chevron, which is trying to sell some Nigerian assets in an effort to focus on its fast-growing US production, did not immediately comment.

The 33,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant, which produces synthetic diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and naphtha from natural gas using technology from South Africa’s Sasol, cost around $10 billion to build, four times the original estimate, and Reuters reported that its start-up in mid-2014 was years behind the scheduled date.

Source: THISDAY

