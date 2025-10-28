NNPC Says Downstream Oil Sector Undergoing Structural Transformation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has stated that Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector is undergoing major transformation driven by deregulation, forex reforms, and public-private collaboration.

Executive Vice President (EVP) for Downstream, Dr. Mumuni Dagazau, made this known during the 19th Africa Downstream Energy Week in Lagos, themed “Energy Sustainability: Growth Beyond Boundaries and Competition.”

Dagazau said recent government policies have opened new growth frontiers through integration, innovation, and strategic partnerships across the energy value chain.

“We are witnessing a shift from isolated operations to a fully integrated energy ecosystem,” he said. “These structural changes are reshaping how we produce, distribute, and consume energy in Nigeria.”

He highlighted that sustaining the transformation would require investment in infrastructure, innovation, and transparency.

Dagazau added that frameworks such as the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and incentives for gas and renewable projects are creating a more stable environment for investors.

He also noted that the government’s reforms have expanded opportunities in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), empowering local enterprises and opening export markets.

“Collaboration is Africa’s new competitive advantage,” Dagazau emphasized. “By building strategic alliances, the continent can unlock shared growth and long-term value.”

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Commissioner Abiodun Ogunleye, commended the OTL platform for shaping policy dialogue and driving investment across Africa’s downstream energy landscape.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed Lagos’s commitment to clean energy initiatives such as the Lagos Electricity Policy and Energy Transition Plan, designed to foster private participation and sustainability.

He added that sustained collaboration through platforms like OTL Africa would ensure a balanced, innovation-driven energy future for Nigeria and the continent.