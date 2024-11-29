NNPC Confirms Port Harcourt Refinery Produces High-Quality Products And Operates Daily Truck Loading

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited affirms that the Port Harcourt Refinery produces premium-quality petroleum products and conducts daily truck-loading operations.

NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye issues this statement on Friday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, addressing speculations surrounding the refinery’s operations.

Regular Operations Continue

Soneye highlights that the refinery operates in full compliance with global standards, ensuring consistent production and delivery. While he does not specify the exact number of trucks loaded daily, he assures that routine loading activities are ongoing to maintain steady supply chains.

“The Port Harcourt Refinery adheres to international best practices, producing top-quality petroleum products. Following the ceremonial truck load-out, routine loading operations are running smoothly, with trucks being loaded daily to ensure a reliable supply,” Soneye states.

He urges the public to dismiss false reports, emphasizing the refinery’s commitment to transparency, excellence, and fulfilling Nigeria’s energy demands.

Addressing Controversies

The resumption of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery has sparked debates, with some alleging that the facility is not refining crude oil but blending naphtha with crack 5 to produce gasoline. NNPC dismisses these claims, explaining that blending is a standard practice in refining globally.

Concerns have also been raised by marketers, who claim they are yet to receive products from the refinery. NNPC clarifies that the refinery currently supplies its retail outlets exclusively, with bulk sales yet to begin.

Additionally, disagreements over pricing between NNPC and marketers have fueled further discussions about the refinery’s operations.

Refinery Background

The Port Harcourt Refinery, established in 1965, was designed to process 90,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Despite its significant capacity, it has experienced extended periods of inactivity, contributing to Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

The refinery is now operational, with daily truck-loading activities underway. NNPC confirms efforts are also ongoing to restore operations at the Warri Refinery as part of broader initiatives to reduce import reliance and strengthen the country’s energy sector.

NNPC emphasizes the refinery’s importance in addressing Nigeria’s energy needs and calls for public confidence in its operations.