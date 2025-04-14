Presidency Dismisses U.S. Court Order On Tinubu As Atiku, PDP Demand Full Disclosure

The Nigerian Presidency has downplayed the significance of a recent United States court order directing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release documents relating to President Bola Tinubu’s past drug investigation, saying the records contain nothing new.

The order, issued by Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on April 8, compels the FBI and DEA to process and release non-exempt records connected to a 1990s drug trafficking probe involving Tinubu and three others — Lee Andrew Edwards, Mueez Akande, and Abiodun Agbele. The request followed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filings by American legal researcher Aaron Greenspan.

According to the ruling, both agencies had previously issued “Glomar responses,” refusing to confirm or deny the existence of the records. However, the court held that the privacy interests cited by the agencies were outweighed by the public’s right to know, particularly because both FBI and DEA had effectively confirmed past investigations involving Tinubu.

Reacting to the development, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the documents have been in the public domain for over 30 years and contain no indictments against the President.

“There is nothing new to be revealed,” Onanuga said. “The reports by Agent Moss of the FBI and the DEA have long been accessible and did not indict President Tinubu.”

He added that government lawyers were reviewing the court’s ruling but maintained it introduced no fresh concerns.

Also commenting, the President’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, echoed similar sentiments, stating during a television interview that the renewed attention is driven by opposition interests and media interpretations rather than substantive revelations.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who contested against Tinubu in the 2023 general election, welcomed the ruling, describing it as a potential turning point for transparency and accountability.

In a statement through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku said: “Anyone occupying the Presidency must not be of tainted character. If these documents prove that the President is unqualified, then he should honourably step aside.”

He added that the ruling validated his consistent push for full disclosure regarding Tinubu’s past, especially as it relates to alleged forfeitures and questions surrounding his academic qualifications.

Atiku said the matter goes beyond politics, noting that “as the largest Black democracy in the world, Nigeria’s leadership must meet the highest ethical standards.” He also called on the Nigerian judiciary to emulate the transparency displayed by the U.S. court.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also weighed in. Its Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said the ruling gives Nigerians a rare opportunity to understand the true background of their President. He urged Tinubu to comply with the ruling and refrain from attempting to block the document release.

“The President should allow the U.S. legal process to take its course. If he has nothing to hide, this is his chance to clear his name,” Osadolor told The PUNCH. “This is not the time to file appeals or discredit judicial rulings.”

The ruling also granted the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) exemption from releasing documents, as the court found its justification for non-disclosure to be valid. The FBI and DEA, however, have been ordered to file a joint progress report on the matter by May 2, 2025.