NCC to Launch Simplified Tariff Structure For Telecom Operators On December 13

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announces plans to introduce a new simplified tariff structure for telecommunications operators on December 13, 2024. The initiative is designed to improve transparency, streamline tariff options, and enhance the consumer experience.

During a media briefing in Abuja, the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, confirms the upcoming changes.

Key Features of the New Tariff Plan

Dr. Maida explains that the new structure will restrict operators to a maximum of seven tariff plans to address consumer concerns and eliminate confusion regarding data and airtime usage.

“On December 13, 2024, we will unveil the new tariff plan, replacing the initial October 27 date. This development follows comprehensive consultations with stakeholders to simplify options and bring relief to telecom users,” Maida states.

The NCC believes that the simplified structure will promote fair competition among operators while enabling consumers to make better-informed decisions about their telecom services.

Tackling Data Usage Concerns

The commission is launching public awareness campaigns to educate telecom users about the changes and clarify misconceptions about data consumption.

Dr. Maida notes that investigations into complaints of rapid data depletion reveal significant differences in usage patterns across devices.

“Independent audits show that data consumption varies, particularly on Android devices, due to background activities and default settings. We encourage consumers to adjust their device settings to optimize data usage,” he explains.

In a separate directive, the NCC mandates telecom operators to update their contact details with the commission by January 9, 2025. This requirement, in line with the 2019 Licensing Regulations, aims to strengthen regulatory oversight in the industry.

“This directive underscores the NCC’s commitment to maintaining a well-regulated telecommunications sector,” says Muoka.

Operators are warned that failure to comply could lead to penalties, including fines, license suspension, or revocation.

Industry Challenges and Need for Reform

The telecommunications sector in Nigeria faces mounting operational costs due to inflation and foreign exchange challenges. These issues have prompted calls for a tariff review to sustain operations and improve service delivery.

Telecom operators emphasize the strain caused by rising costs, particularly as most equipment is imported. They warn that failure to address pricing issues could lead to a decline in investment, similar to challenges seen in other key industries.

The NCC is committed to ensuring that the tariff review aligns with its goal of supporting both operators and consumers, maintaining balance in the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry.