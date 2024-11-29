Ndume Calls For Withdrawal Of Tax Reform Bills Amid Growing Opposition

Senator Ali Ndume, former Senate Chief Whip, calls for the immediate withdrawal of the controversial tax reform bills currently under review in the Senate. Ndume, a vocal critic of the legislation, emphasizes the need for extensive consultations with stakeholders before any further progress is made.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Ndume criticizes the lack of proper engagement, pointing out that all 36 state governors and other key stakeholders have voiced their opposition to the bills. He stresses that imposing the reforms without consensus undermines the interests of Nigerians.

“Withdraw the bill, conduct more consultations, and bring it back,” Ndume says. “There is no need for this rush. If traditional rulers, the National Economic Council (NEC), and governors oppose it, the Senate must respect their position.”

Despite this opposition, the bills have already passed the second reading in the Senate, leaving only the third reading and presidential assent before they become law.

Controversies Surround Tax Reform Bills

The tax reform bills face widespread criticism from various groups. The Northern Governors Forum urges lawmakers from the region to resist any legislation that could harm Northerners. Similarly, the NEC, comprising all 36 state governors and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, calls for the withdrawal of the bills to allow for broader consultations.

President Bola Tinubu, however, maintains that the legislative process should proceed, stating that stakeholder inputs can be considered during public hearings.

Background on the Tax Reforms

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, chaired by Taiwo Oyedele, works to overhaul Nigeria’s tax system. The committee focuses on simplifying tax administration, reducing burdens on businesses and individuals, and boosting revenue collection to improve the country’s low revenue-to-GDP ratio.

Key recommendations include a new withholding tax regime, set to begin on January 1, which exempts small businesses, producers, manufacturers, and farmers from withholding taxes. It also reduces rates for businesses with low-profit margins.

Critics argue that while the reforms aim to address systemic issues, they require thorough consultations to ensure they meet the needs of all stakeholders.