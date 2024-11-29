States Speed To Meet N70,000 Minimum Wage Deadline As Labour Strike Looms

With the December 1 deadline for implementing the N70,000 minimum wage approaching, Katsina, Cross River, and Zamfara states are racing against time to avoid a nationwide labour strike.

These states remain the last holdouts, as 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory have already complied with the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

The urgency comes after Imo State announced its compliance on Tuesday, adding to the list of states offering competitive packages, with Lagos and Rivers leading at N85,000, and others like Akwa Ibom and Niger providing between N72,000 and N80,000.

In Cross River, labour unions have warned of an indefinite strike if the government fails to meet their demands. A two-day warning strike last week, signed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), followed a stalled negotiation meeting.

Cross River’s NLC Chairman, Gregory Ulayi, expressed disappointment at Governor Bassey Otu’s announcement of a N40,000 minimum wage in May, attributing it to the state’s “lean resources.” However, Ulayi emphasised that the workers expect full compliance with the national directive.

The state government, through its Chief Press Secretary Nsa Gill, reassured workers that efforts are underway to meet the N70,000 minimum wage. “We are negotiating to ensure we meet or surpass the national benchmark,” Gill said.

Katsina has also struggled with implementing the new wage, despite inaugurating a 15-member committee last month. The committee, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, has faced delays in finalising strategies. Sources within the NLC reported that negotiations remain inconclusive, but hopes remain for progress before the December 1 deadline.

Zamfara State has shown more commitment, with Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration reportedly finalising preparations for the wage implementation. According to Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, the government is working to determine the workforce size and financial implications before rolling out the new wage.

Governor Lawal reaffirmed his dedication to workers’ welfare, citing his administration’s track record of paying backlogged salaries and pensions promptly. “Zamfara workers will not be left out of the new minimum wage,” Kaura assured.

Rising Tensions

With the Nigeria Labour Congress reiterating its readiness to enforce a nationwide strike, the remaining states are under immense pressure to meet the wage requirements. Failure to do so risks paralysing public services in the affected states, further escalating the situation.

As the countdown to December 1 continues, the focus remains on negotiations and last-minute efforts to meet the wage threshold, ensuring compliance with national directives and averting industrial action.