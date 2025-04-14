1980 AFCON Hero Charles Bassey Dies At 71

The Nigerian football community is mourning the loss of another 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hero, Charles Bassey, who died on Saturday at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed Bassey’s passing in a statement released on Monday by its General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

Bassey’s death came just hours after news broke of the demise of Christian Chukwu, captain of the victorious 1980 Green Eagles team, marking a day of double tragedy for Nigerian football.

“This has been a day of double tragedy, and the NFF and the entire Nigerian football fraternity are deeply saddened by the turn of events. We lost ‘Chairman’ Chukwu earlier in the day; now, we have to mourn Charles Bassey. May God Almighty grant their souls eternal rest,” Sanusi said.

A native of Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Bassey was one of the 22 players who made history for Nigeria on March 22, 1980, when the Green Eagles defeated Algeria 3-0 at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, to clinch the country’s first-ever AFCON title.

Following his retirement from active football, Bassey transitioned into coaching and managed several Nigerian clubs, including Calabar Rovers, Mobil Pegasus (his hometown team), BCC Lions of Gboko, Flash Flamingoes of Benin, Akwa United, and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi.

His passing brings the number of deceased members of the iconic 1980 squad to nine. Others who have passed on include goalkeepers Best Ogedegbe and Moses Effiong, defenders Christian Chukwu, Okechukwu Isima, and Tunde Bamidele, midfielders Aloysius Atuegbu and Mudashiru Lawal, as well as forward Martins Eyo.

Bassey is remembered not only for his role in Nigeria’s football history but also for his contributions to the development of the sport at the grassroots level through his coaching career.