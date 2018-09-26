NNPC Cautions Nigerians on Panic Buying of Petrol During Planned Strike

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has warned motorists and other consumers of petroleum products across the country not to engage in panic buying of products over the Nigeria Labour Congress’s (NLC) planned industrial action.

Baru said the Federal Government was seriously engaging the NLC on the issues it raised, a release by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated today (Wednesday) in Abuja.

Ughamadu quoted the NNPC GMD as affirming that the Nation had a 37- day petroleum Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, self- sufficiency, assuring that all the NNPC’s depots across the country, including the private ones engaged by the corporation on throughput basis, have an abundance of petroleum products to meet the needs of Nigerians.

The statement said all NNPC depot managers have been instructed to intensify products loading and other activities in their depots to avert any fallout of developments in respect of the NLC’s proposed strike.

Baru explained that the NNPC would continue to meet the products consumption needs of all Nigerians wherever they may be within the shores of the country.