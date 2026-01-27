NMA Warns NLC, TUC Against ‘Misleading’ Claims On Salary Structures

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to exercise restraint and accuracy in their public statements, particularly on sensitive issues relating to salary structures in the health sector.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NMA, Dr Mannir Bature, gave the warning during a press conference in Gusau, Zamfara State, urging the two labour centres to avoid disseminating information capable of misleading workers and the general public.

Dr Bature also called on the Federal Government to remain committed to the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process, describing it as the appropriate, lawful and structured mechanism for resolving issues of remuneration, welfare and industrial relations within the health sector.

According to him, the CBA framework provides a unique opportunity for holistic, inclusive and sustainable solutions, with the participation of all relevant stakeholders.

The NMA further stressed the need for urgent rationalisation of the health workforce to improve efficiency and service delivery. Dr Bature said greater policy attention should be focused on retaining, strengthening and incentivising frontline clinical personnel, particularly doctors and nurses, who shoulder primary responsibility for patient care and clinical decision-making.

He noted that a significant portion of ancillary and support services—many of which fall outside core clinical functions—could be more efficiently delivered through structured outsourcing arrangements.

“Such an approach would reduce redundancy, optimise limited resources, improve value for money and ultimately enhance the quality and responsiveness of healthcare services available to Nigerians,” he said.

Dr Bature criticised what he described as fragmented and selective narratives by the NLC and TUC, arguing that interventions driven by pressure rather than due process would not foster lasting industrial harmony.

“What the health sector requires is comprehensive engagement, good-faith negotiations, respect for existing agreements, and adherence to clearly defined professional roles and responsibilities,” he said.

He reaffirmed the NMA’s commitment to constructive dialogue, transparency and inter-professional harmony, stressing that the association would continue to engage responsibly with government and labour institutions in the overall interest of healthcare workers and the Nigerian public.

Clarifying recent claims, Dr Bature stated that there was no upgrade of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), as alleged in some quarters. He explained that what occurred was a correction of a long-standing anomaly in the application of the CONMESS framework, which had persisted despite established public service guidelines and approvals.

“The corrective action merely restored CONMESS to its rightful and previously approved position. By every objective, technical and administrative definition, a correction of an anomaly does not amount to an upgrade,” he said.

He warned that portraying the correction as preferential treatment was misleading and could generate unnecessary tension within the health sector at a time when unity and collaboration were critically needed to address systemic challenges.

Dr Bature also expressed concern over what he described as an adversarial tone and the issuance of public ultimatums on issues that require careful verification, technical understanding and institutional engagement.