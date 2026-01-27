NEM Insurance Projects ₦65.3 Billion Revenue Surge For Q1 2026

NEM Insurance Plc has set an ambitious financial target for the first quarter of 2026, projecting an insurance revenue of ₦65.26 billion. In a forecast submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Sunday, January 25, 2026, the general insurance underwriter signaled strong confidence in its ability to maintain the aggressive growth trajectory seen throughout 2025.

This quarterly target alone represents nearly 45 percent of the company’s total 2025 revenue (₦146.1 billion), highlighting a strategic push to front-load earnings in the new fiscal year. The company also expects its total asset base to expand to ₦177.3 billion by the end of March 2026.

Beyond top-line revenue, NEM is forecasting a significant bottom-line recovery following a challenging 2025 where rising operating costs and foreign exchange losses pressured margins. The firm projects a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₦13.16 billion and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₦11.71 billion for the first three months of 2026.

This optimistic outlook is supported by the company’s strong performance in high-yield sectors; in 2025, Oil & Gas insurance emerged as its largest revenue driver at ₦50.4 billion, followed by Motor insurance at ₦35.5 billion. By focusing on these core profitable segments and implementing “prudent risk management,” NEM aims to reverse the 17 percent profit dip it experienced last year.

Investor sentiment remains bullish as NEM’s stock has already gained 26.5 percent since the start of January 2026, outperforming many of its peers in the insurance sector. Analysts point to the company’s solid capital base, with shareholders’ equity rising to ₦84.5 billion, and its consistent dividend record (₦5.02 billion paid for FY2024) as key reasons for the market’s trust.

As the company eyes this ₦66 billion milestone, its primary challenge will be managing the “inflationary replacement costs” that affected the industry in 2025, ensuring that the surge in premium income translates effectively into net earnings for shareholders.