MRS To Sell Petrol At N839/Litre As Dangote Refinery Raises PMS Gantry Price To N799

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from N699 per litre to N799 per litre, leading to an upward adjustment in pump prices at partner outlets.

Following the price revision, MRS filling stations will now retail petrol at N839 per litre, the refinery announced on Monday evening.

In a statement, the refinery said the adjustment was part of a modest realignment of prices to sustainable levels after the conclusion of the festive period, reaffirming its commitment to market stability and uninterrupted nationwide supply of PMS.

“With the festive period concluded, PMS prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long-term market stability and affordability. Under the current alignment, the PMS gantry price is N799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at N839 per litre,” the statement said.

The refinery recalled that it had implemented a deliberate and temporary price support intervention during the recent festive season to ease the financial burden on Nigerians amid increased household spending. It noted that this was the second consecutive festive season in which it absorbed significant costs in the national interest—providing logistics support in 2024 and implementing a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market calm.

However, the refinery expressed concern that despite the price reduction, several filling stations failed to reflect the adjusted prices at the pump, thereby denying consumers the intended benefits.

Commenting on supply, the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, said the facility continues to supply the domestic market with approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily, adding that nationwide evacuation and distribution operations remain normal.

Bird explained that the refinery’s design flexibility allows it to process a wide range of crude oil and intermediate feedstocks, ensuring sustained PMS production even during planned maintenance activities. According to him, this capability guarantees stable and uninterrupted domestic supply.

“As a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to shield the Nigerian market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector,” Bird said.

He added that the refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability and long-term value for Nigerians.