NMA Reaffirms MDCN as Sole Regulatory Body For Medical Practice

The Nigerian Medical Association on Monday said that it would ensure that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria continues to function as the regulatory body for medical practice in the country.

The president of the association, Dr Francis Faduyile, made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

He spoke in reaction to the newly-inaugurated governing council of the MDCN.

NAN reports that the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, had on November 9, 2018 inaugurated the new governing council of the MDCN.

Adewole had said that the role of the council was to provide effective oversight and strategic guidance and urged all members to strictly adhere to principles that define their offices.

Faduyile said: “We will do everything possible to make sure that we do not have any period that the council is not on ground.

“So that medical practice can be made a serious business which will translate to a better management of the illnesses of Nigerians.

The NMA president said that with the inauguration of the council, it would be able to regulate and operate the curriculum for undergraduate training in the country.

According to him, medical education is undergoing important changes and Nigeria needs to key into it.

“A large number of medical practices are not well regulated; one of them is the technology-based management practice, including issues of digital and e-Health.

“We do not have a law regulating it in Nigeria, as well as other technology-based management which includes Invitro Fertilisation, organ donation and transplantation.

“We do not have a law that controls them and these are the areas we want the MDCN to work upon,’’ he said.