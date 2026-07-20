Four killed as windstorm destroys homes in Sokoto communities

Key points

NEMA confirms four deaths after a windstorm triggered by heavy rainfall in Sokoto State.

Hundreds of households are affected across communities in Kware Local Government Area.

Homes, a primary school and a hospital sustain significant damage.

Assessment is underway to determine humanitarian needs.

Main story

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that four people died following a windstorm triggered by heavy rainfall in Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The agency said it carried out a post-disaster assessment in the affected communities, including Mallamawa, Mai Mushe, Kaura, Sabon Gari, Rungin Tsamiya and neighbouring settlements, to determine the extent of the damage.

According to NEMA, preliminary findings showed that hundreds of households were impacted by the storm, with many residents sustaining injuries in addition to the four fatalities.

The assessment also revealed widespread destruction of residential buildings and public infrastructure, including a primary school and a hospital, highlighting the scale of the disaster.

NEMA said the exercise was aimed at identifying the immediate humanitarian needs of affected residents and guiding emergency response efforts.

The issues

The incident highlights the vulnerability of communities to extreme weather events and the need for improved disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure and timely humanitarian intervention.

What’s being said

“Preliminary findings revealed that hundreds of households were affected, many people sustained injuries, while four deaths were recorded as a result of the disaster.” — Malam Tukur Abubakar, Head of Response Research and Statistics, NEMA Sokoto Field Office

What’s next

NEMA and other relevant authorities are expected to complete detailed damage assessments and coordinate relief assistance for affected communities.

Bottom line

The deadly windstorm has left families grieving, displaced hundreds of residents and damaged critical infrastructure, underscoring the urgent need for emergency relief and recovery efforts in the affected communities.