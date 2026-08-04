Labour gives FG August 11 ultimatum over unpaid wage award, 40% allowance

Key points

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) has given the Federal Government until August 11, 2026, to address outstanding workers’ welfare issues.

Labour is demanding payment of two months’ wage award covering March and April 2026.

The union also seeks implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance approved for eligible federal public servants.

The JNPSNC accused the Ministry of Finance of failing to respond to two previous letters on the matter.

The union warned that failure to engage could trigger industrial unrest across the federal public service.

Main Story

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Trade Union Side, has issued an August 11 ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding urgent action on the payment of outstanding wage awards and the implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance for eligible federal workers.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, the council requested an urgent meeting on or before August 11 to resolve the lingering issues, warning that continued delays could result in industrial unrest.

The letter, signed by the National Secretary of the council, Gbenga Olowoyo, on behalf of the National Chairman, Benjamin Yanto, expressed disappointment that two earlier correspondences sent to the ministry had received no response.

According to the union, the meeting is intended to provide an amicable resolution to workers’ welfare concerns and prevent what it described as a brewing industrial crisis within the federal public service.

At the centre of the dispute are two unresolved issues—the implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance, approved by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), and the payment of the outstanding wage award for March and April 2026.

The council noted that the allowance was approved through a circular signed by the Executive Chairman of the NSIWC, Eyo Nta, with effect from May 1, 2026, but has yet to be implemented by many Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

It also insisted that the outstanding wage awards should have been paid alongside workers’ salaries for the affected months.

The JNPSNC recalled that it first wrote to the finance minister on May 5, 2026, requesting payment of the wage award arrears, before sending another letter on July 9, 2026, seeking both implementation of the allowance and settlement of the outstanding payments.

According to the union, the ministry’s failure to respond has heightened anxiety among federal workers and raised concerns about the government’s commitment to implementing agreements reached with organised labour.

The latest development adds to growing pressure on the Federal Government to fulfil commitments made following the removal of fuel subsidy in 2023, including temporary wage awards introduced to cushion the impact of rising living costs pending the implementation of a new national minimum wage.

The Issues

Delay in paying the outstanding two-month wage award has continued to generate dissatisfaction among federal workers.

Non-implementation of the approved 40 per cent peculiar allowance by several MDAs has fuelled fresh labour agitation.

Continued lack of engagement between government and organised labour raises the risk of industrial action.

Rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures have intensified workers’ demands for full implementation of negotiated welfare agreements.

Any disruption to public service operations could affect service delivery across federal institutions.

What’s Being Said

Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC)

“The national leadership expects that this meeting will help to address the above-stated outstanding issues to prevent palpable disquiet and the brewing industrial crisis.”

“This request should be seen as a proactive approach from the national leadership to avert drastic actions from workers due to your insensitive silence to our two previous letters.”

The Council on the Finance Ministry’s Response

“To the surprise of the national leadership, none of the letters was responded to, let alone addressing the sensitive issues raised therein.”

What’s Next

The Finance Minister is expected to respond to the union’s request for a meeting before the August 11 deadline.

Should negotiations fail or the outstanding payments remain unresolved, organised labour may consider industrial action, potentially disrupting activities across the federal public service.

Stakeholders will also be watching for the implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance across eligible Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as the settlement of outstanding wage award arrears.

Bottom Line

The August 11 ultimatum underscores growing frustration among federal workers over delayed welfare payments and allowances. With organised labour warning of possible industrial action, the Federal Government faces mounting pressure to engage unions and fulfil outstanding commitments to avoid a nationwide disruption in the public service.