National Grid Collapse Plunges Many Parts Of Nigeria Into Blackout

The national power grid experiences a system collapse on Wednesday, resulting in widespread power outages across the country.

Reports indicate that the grid lost power generation shortly after 11 a.m., affecting electricity supply to numerous areas.

The spokesperson for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah, has yet to provide an official response regarding the incident, stating that she is attending a function. However, sources within power generation companies confirm a general grid disturbance.

Eyewitness accounts and industry reports indicate that the power supply tripped off just before noon, leading to a significant drop in electricity generation. At 11 a.m., the grid was generating 4,064 megawatts, which declined to 1,203MW by noon and eventually fell to zero by 1 p.m.

This marks the first national grid collapse in 2025, following a minor incident involving line tripping in January. In 2024, the grid collapsed 12 times, while records show over 100 collapses in the past decade.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) acknowledges the outage in a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming the grid collapse and assuring customers that efforts are underway to restore power.

“Dear Valued Customer, we regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 a.m. today, causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilized. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better,” AEDC states.

Efforts to restore power supply are ongoing, with industry experts emphasizing the need for long-term solutions to improve grid stability and prevent frequent collapses.