NLC Cancels Central Workers’ Day Celebrations In Rivers and Edo States Over Political Tensions

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the cancellation of centralised Workers’ Day celebrations in Rivers and Edo states, citing political instability and government interference.

In separate letters dated April 22, 2025, and signed by Deputy General Secretary Ismail Bello, the NLC directed its affiliates in Rivers to observe May Day quietly within the premises of the state secretariat. Similarly, unions in Edo State have been instructed to mark the occasion individually at their respective secretariats.

The NLC’s decision follows mounting political challenges in both states. In Rivers, the congress condemned the imposition of emergency rule and the appointment of a sole administrator, describing it as an affront to democratic governance. The union also reiterated its demand for the immediate restoration of democracy in the state.

The letter addressed to Rivers State NLC Chairman, Alex Agwanwor, noted that this year’s Workers’ Day, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space amid Economic Hardship,” would prioritise advocacy over celebrations.

“Given the subversion of democratic governance in Rivers State, this year’s May Day demands sober reflection, not festivities. Therefore, you are directed to hold a peaceful rally within the premises of the NLC council, focusing on democracy, workers’ welfare, and the call for freedom,” the letter stated.

In Edo State, the NLC cited alleged government interference in the affairs of its state council as the reason for decentralising the celebrations. The union directed all affiliates to commemorate May Day independently, pending the resolution of internal leadership disputes.

The tension between the NLC and the Edo State Government has deepened, following the administration’s refusal to recognise the leadership of NLC Chairman, Olaye Odion.

The discord stems from political disagreements linked to last year’s governorship election, with the state government also accused of fueling divisions within the congress and frustrating mediation efforts led by the NLC national leadership and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.