Liverpool Crowned 2024-2025 Premier League Champions After Dominant Win Over Tottenham

Anfield turned into a carnival ground today, April 27, as Liverpool cruised to a commanding 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur to secure the 2024-2025 Premier League title.

Under the guidance of manager Arne Slot, Liverpool delivered a sparkling performance, outclassing their London opponents and clinching the club’s 20th league crown before an ecstatic home crowd.

Tottenham initially threatened an upset when Dominic Solanke struck in the 12th minute, but Liverpool quickly regained control. Luis Díaz equalized just four minutes later, setting the tone for a rampant display of attacking prowess.

Alexis Mac Allister netted Liverpool’s second in the 24th minute with a composed finish, before Cody Gakpo widened the lead with a deft header ten minutes later.

The Reds maintained their relentless pressure after the break, with Mohamed Salah adding a fourth goal shortly after the hour mark. Tottenham’s woes deepened when Destiny Udogie inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 69th minute, completing the emphatic 5-1 rout.

The win elevated Liverpool to an unassailable 82 points from 34 matches — 15 clear of second-placed Arsenal — ensuring the Premier League trophy returned to Anfield with four games still remaining.

Celebrations erupted across the stadium at the final whistle, with players, staff, and fans reveling in a hard-fought and richly deserved triumph.

Slot’s men have been a model of excellence all season, blending attacking brilliance with defensive solidity, and today’s demolition of Spurs fittingly crowned them champions in spectacular fashion.