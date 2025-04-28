Canadians Head To Polls Amid Trump’s Call For U.S. Annexation

Canadians headed to the polls Monday to elect a new government amid escalating tensions with the United States, as President Donald Trump reignited controversy by proposing that Canada join the U.S. as its 51st state.

As polling stations opened across the country, Trump took to Truth Social to declare that Canada would enjoy “ZERO TARIFFS” if it agreed to become part of the United States. “IT WAS MEANT TO BE!” he posted, heightening an already fraught election atmosphere.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who only recently succeeded Justin Trudeau, faces a critical test. Initially, the Liberal Party under Carney appeared set to lose to Conservative challenger Pierre Poilievre. However, Trump’s remarks appear to have shifted the electoral momentum in Carney’s favor.

Carney, 60, is new to electoral politics, having stepped into the prime ministerial role last month. Prior to his political career, he enjoyed a successful tenure as an investment banker and served as governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He argues that his financial expertise uniquely positions him to defend Canada against Trump’s tariff threats.

Carney has pledged to rejuvenate internal trade and broaden Canada’s international economic ties, emphasizing that Canada must reduce its dependence on the U.S., a nation he now describes as “no longer trustworthy.”

“The United States under Trump aims to break us in order to own us,” Carney has cautioned throughout his campaign.

“In these times, we don’t need chaos—we need stability. We don’t need rage—we need leadership,” Carney said as the campaign neared its conclusion.

Meanwhile, Poilievre, a 45-year-old political veteran, focused his campaign on domestic issues that fueled discontent with Trudeau’s government, particularly the skyrocketing cost of living.

Poilievre contends that Carney represents a continuation of “the lost Liberal decade” and insists that a Conservative government is necessary to tackle crime, housing shortages, and other pressing concerns Canadians rank above foreign affairs.

“You cannot survive another four years of this Liberal failure,” Poilievre warned supporters over the weekend.

While Poilievre has voiced criticism of Trump, he maintains that the Liberals’ poor governance over the past decade has left Canada exposed to American aggression.

– Public Sentiment Divided –

Final surveys ahead of election day suggest a tight contest, but with Carney holding a narrow lead.

Polls have consistently indicated that voters regard Carney as the more capable leader to handle Trump’s provocations.

Hamza Fahri, a 28-year-old engineer from Montreal, said he intended to cast his vote after work. “I wanted change; I wanted the Liberals out,” he told AFP. “But in the end, I’ll vote for Carney because he’s strong and serious—that’s what Canada needs to stand up to Trump.”

However, Kelsey Leschasin, visiting Montreal from Conservative-dominated Saskatchewan, expressed a different view. “My priority is change,” she said. “I don’t support how the Liberals are managing our country.”

Julie Demers, a mother of two, lamented the Americanization of the campaign discourse. “It’s unfortunate that all we talked about was U.S. politics,” the 37-year-old said, noting that important domestic issues like social equality were neglected.

– Potentially Historic Shift –

Should the Liberals emerge victorious, it would represent one of the most stunning political recoveries in Canadian history.

When Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, Conservatives were leading the Liberals by more than 20 points in most polls, and Poilievre appeared poised to become Canada’s next prime minister.

However, Carney’s appointment combined with growing alarm over Trump’s rhetoric dramatically reshaped the race.

As of Sunday, the CBC’s poll aggregator placed the Liberals at 42.8 percent support nationally, compared to 38.8 percent for the Conservatives.

Still, as in U.S. elections, national poll numbers may not directly translate into electoral outcomes.

The results of the left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP) and the separatist Bloc Quebecois could prove crucial, as strong performances by these smaller parties have historically undercut Liberal seat counts.

Nearly 29 million Canadians out of a population of 41 million are eligible to vote across the vast G7 nation, which spans six time zones. A record-setting 7.3 million voters had already cast their ballots in early voting.

Canadians are electing 343 members of parliament, with 172 seats needed to secure a majority. The Liberals secured a majority in 2015 but have been governing as a minority since 2019.