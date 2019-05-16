NIPR Reveals New Logo, to Hold PR Week

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Lagos chapter has announced activities to mark the 2019 edition of NIPR Public Relations Week.

The weeklong event dedicated to advancing the Nigerian public relations and communications industry is themed, ‘Promoting Professional Excellence and Community for Development.’

This year marks the 29th edition of the week, which is scheduled for June 14 to 19. The event aims to intensify the building of a more formidable, professional and unified industry in Nigeria.

The Chairman, Organising Committee of the PR Week, Odion Aleobua, said, “This year, NIPR Lagos PR Week aims to look inward in the quest for deepening professionalism, synergy and excellence among practitioners, young and veterans in the industry. Our objective is to advance collaborations among practitioners, intensify our pursuit of excellence, drive innovation and creativity at all levels in the industry.”

Also, Chairman NIPR Lagos Chapter, Mr. Olusegun McMedal said, “This edition of the Lagos Public Relations Week/AGM is aimed at reshaping the narratives. The programmes carefully blends and balances the best of many kinds of interests to engage foremost communicators, burgeoning professionals, business and political leaders in shaping industry agendas around shared values.”

Aleobua, said the event would kick-off with a Breakfast and Networking Meet on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Lagos. The event features a panel discussion titled, ‘Harnessing the Synergy between PR & Digital Influence with focus on highlighting the interrelations between public relations and the digital influencers who are championing the growth of that industry. The session will exploit the possibilities and role of public relations on the back of digital revolution and what the future holds for practitioners.

The second day would be dedicated to NIPR Sports Day. The day seeks to create synergy between veterans and young professionals through team play. Tagged, Collaboration for Growth, the sports day will hold at Astroturf Pitch, Lekki, Lagos, with young and veteran practitioners engaging in sporting activities such as, Football, 5 Aside, Tug-of-war, Sack Race, and Volleyball among several other thrilling sporting activities.

On the third day, veteran and young practitioners who are members of the chapter including undergraduates drawn from leading institutions in Lagos would gather for master classes on building a career in PR, Advancing your career in PR and Crisis Management in the digital media age.

Chapter members, led by the executives, would embark on advocacy visits to institutions and critical stakeholders who are enablers in ensuring adherence to legitimate PR practice in Nigeria. Tagged, Building Alliances for Legitimate PR Practice, the visit will hold on the fourth day.

The event would will climax with a strategic discourse that would culminate into the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the chapter on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Tagged, Projecting the Nigerian Narrative: The role of the media, PR & Politicians, the event scheduled to hold at Sheraton Hotels, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, is expected to feature seasoned achievers and influential figures who are a force to reckon with in their respective fields