NiMet Predicts Dust Haze In North, Thunderstorms In South From Monday To Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast a mix of dust haze and thunderstorms across the country between Monday, 8 December, and Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

The agency disclosed this in its three-day weather outlook issued on Sunday by the Central Forecast Office, warning of reduced visibility in some northern states where horizontal visibility may drop to between 2km and 5km.

Monday

NiMet projects moderate dust haze over parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno and Yobe on Monday. Other northern areas are expected to remain under slight haze for most of the day.

The central states will also experience slight dust haze.

In the South, the morning is expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine. Isolated thunderstorms are likely over Cross River and Akwa Ibom early in the day. Later, light rain and scattered thunderstorms are anticipated across Rivers, Delta, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

Tuesday

Moderate dust haze is expected to persist across the North on Tuesday, with visibility still ranging between 2km and 5km. Slight dust haze will continue over the central region.

Southern states will remain partly cloudy with sunshine intervals. Isolated thunderstorms are likely over Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday

By Wednesday, moderate dust haze is forecast to continue across the North and central states.

The South is expected to begin the day cloudy, with isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall expected later over Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, Edo, Ogun and Ondo.

Safety Advisory

NiMet advised motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and slippery roads during rain or thunderstorms, noting the increased risk of road accidents under such conditions.

Airline operators were urged to obtain airport-specific weather information and monitor updates ahead of flight planning and operations.

Residents were encouraged to stay updated through NiMet’s official channels and adhere to guidance from local authorities.

The agency further advised individuals with asthma and other respiratory challenges to minimise exposure to dust, use protective masks when necessary, and keep inhalers or prescribed medications close at hand.