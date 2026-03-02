NIMASA renews MoU with World Maritime University, to sponsor ten Staff annually for Master’s programme

KEY POINTS

NIMASA signs four-year MoU with WMU to strengthen maritime human capacity.

Agency to sponsor at least 10 officers yearly for postgraduate studies.

Partnership includes research collaboration, technical training and executive courses.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has renewed its capacity development partnership with the World Maritime University (WMU) through a four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s maritime human capital and institutional capacity.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NIMASA Director-General Dayo Mobereola described the collaboration as a critical pillar of the agency’s human capital development strategy and a strategic investment in Nigeria’s maritime future.

Mobereola noted that the partnership has significantly improved NIMASA’s technical and regulatory capabilities, particularly in maritime safety administration, environmental compliance, maritime law and shipping management.

He added that officers trained under the programme have strengthened Nigeria’s engagement at global maritime platforms, including the International Maritime Organization.

Under the renewed agreement—first signed in 2022—NIMASA will sponsor at least 10 officers annually for WMU’s 14-month Master of Science programme in Malmö, Sweden, between 2026 and 2029.

The agency will also sponsor at least one officer yearly for a Master of Philosophy programme jointly delivered by WMU and the International Maritime Law Institute.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s maritime sector has long faced challenges related to limited technical expertise, regulatory capacity and global competitiveness. Experts say sustained investment in human capital development is essential to strengthening maritime governance and compliance with international standards.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Mobereola said the renewed MoU would deepen training opportunities, research collaboration and technical assistance in key areas such as maritime safety, environmental management, seafarer certification and implementation of international maritime conventions.

He emphasised that the agreement also provides for distance learning programmes, executive professional courses and potential donor-funded fellowships for qualified NIMASA officers.

WMU President, Maximo Q. Mejia Jr, signed the agreement on behalf of the university, while senior officials from both institutions witnessed the ceremony.

WHAT’S NEXT

WMU is expected to work with international partners to secure additional fellowships, while NIMASA prepares to nominate officers for upcoming academic intakes under the renewed programme.

The partnership will also support expanded research collaboration and capacity-building initiatives across Nigeria’s maritime sector.

BOTTOM LINE

The renewed NIMASA–WMU agreement underscores Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening maritime expertise through sustained investment in education, training and international collaboration.