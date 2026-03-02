NAF neutralises senior terrorist commanders in Sambisa precision strikes

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted intelligence-driven air strikes in the Yuwe general area of Sambisa Forest on February 28, 2026.

Post-strike assessments confirmed the neutralisation of several senior terrorist commanders and fighters responsible for coordinating hostile activities.

The mission successfully dismantled critical terrorist command-and-control networks and logistics warehouses used by the insurgents.

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Chief of the Air Staff, reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to denying terrorists safe havens through aggressive, intelligence-led operations.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the successful neutralisation of several high-value terrorist operatives and the destruction of key insurgent infrastructure within the Sambisa Forest. According to a statement released on Monday by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, the precision strikes were carried out under the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai.

The operation, which took place in the early hours of February 28, targeted the Yuwe general area. The mission was launched following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) that identified specific structures serving as hideouts for terrorist commanders and warehouses for logistics. NAF strike aircraft engaged the validated targets with precision munitions, effectively dismantling the insurgents’ operational base.

Battle damage assessments indicate that the strikes significantly degraded the terrorists’ command-and-control capabilities, constraining their effectiveness in the North-East theatre. Air Marshal Sunday Aneke commended the aircrew for their professionalism and combat efficiency, vowing that the Air Force would continue to project decisive air power in synergy with ground forces until every identified enclave is dismantled and lasting peace is restored to the region.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Post-strike battle damage assessments… confirmed the neutralisation of several senior terrorist commanders and fighters actively coordinating hostile activities,” stated Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame .

. Regarding the impact on insurgents: “The air strikes were also said to have significantly disrupted the terrorists’ command-and-control network while degrading their logistics capability.”

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke reiterated: “The Nigerian Air Force will continue to project decisive air power… until every identified terrorist enclave is dismantled.”

WHAT’S NEXT

ISR coverage remains active over the Sambisa axis to track fleeing elements and identify any remaining targets for engagement.

The NAF will continue coordinating closely with ground troops of Operation Hadin Kai to clear remnants of the neutralised cells.

Intelligence-led operations are expected to intensify across the North-East to prevent the regrouping of decimated terrorist units.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigerian Air Force has delivered a significant blow to the leadership and logistics of terrorists in the Sambisa Forest. By eliminating senior commanders and destroying command centers, the NAF has severely limited the insurgents’ ability to coordinate attacks, furthering the mission to secure the North-East.