NIMASA Pledges Leadership In National Decarbonisation Action Plan

KEY POINTS

NIMASA has pledged regulatory leadership and technical coordination to develop a national maritime decarbonisation action plan.

The commitment was made during a workshop for the IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project, which assists developing countries in implementing greenhouse gas strategies.

The action plan aims to protect the marine environment and national interests while ensuring the Nigerian maritime industry remains globally competitive.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has committed to spearheading the development of a robust national maritime decarbonisation action plan. Speaking at a national workshop in Lagos on Thursday, NIMASA Director-General Dr. Dayo Mobereola described the initiative as a critical step toward achieving the Federal Government’s blue economy and climate objectives.

Represented by the Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Fatai Adeyemi, Mobereola noted that the emerging plan will be tailored to national realities while leveraging existing capacities and addressing infrastructure gaps. He emphasized that the transition to cleaner technologies is not merely a matter of international compliance but a strategic move to safeguard public health and ensure the long-term competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Mrs. Astrid Dispert, Technical Manager of the IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project, highlighted NIMASA’s pivotal role in coordinating stakeholders and driving the project nationally. She explained that the GreenVoyage2050 Project provides the necessary technical expertise and institutional support to help countries implement sustainable shipping practices. Through this collaboration, Nigeria is reinforcing its commitment to global climate goals by taking deliberate steps toward maritime decarbonisation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The transition is not merely about compliance with international obligations. It is about safeguarding the marine environment and national interest,” stated Dr. Dayo Mobereola .

NIMASA noted that the shift would: "Strengthen the blue economy and ensure Nigeria's maritime industry remains competitive and future-ready."

WHAT’S NEXT

NIMASA will lead technical sessions to draft a national action plan that aligns with the IMO greenhouse gas strategy.

The agency will continue coordinating with maritime stakeholders to identify specific technological and capacity gaps.

The IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project will provide ongoing guidance to ensure Nigeria’s regulatory framework remains coherent and globally aligned.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that NIMASA is positioning Nigeria as a proactive leader in the global push for green shipping. By integrating the IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project into its national strategy, the agency aims to harmonize environmental protection with the growth of the blue economy.