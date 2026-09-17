Obi mourns Olu Jacobs, says actor represented Nigerian excellence

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 17, 2026

Key Points

· Peter Obi has mourned veteran actor Olu Jacobs, describing him as an embodiment of Nigerian excellence

· Obi’s tribute was posted on X on Thursday, a day after the actor’s death was announced by his family

· He praised Jacobs’ decades long career spanning Britain and Nigeria as a remarkable contribution to the country’s film and creative industry

· Obi said Jacobs’ death is a reminder that life is temporary and that people must give society their best through their talents

· He extended condolences to Jacobs’ family, friends, colleagues and the wider Nigerian creative community

· Obi closed his tribute with a prayer for eternal rest for Jacobs and strength for those mourning him

Main Story

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has mourned the death of veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs, describing him as an embodiment of the excellence of the Nigerian spirit. Obi shared his tribute on his X handle on Thursday, a day after Jacobs’ family announced his passing.

He described Jacobs’ contribution to Nigeria’s film and creative industry as remarkable, pointing specifically to a career that spanned several decades across both Britain and Nigeria. “Olu Jacobs represented the excellence of the Nigerian spirit. He exemplified this through his remarkable contributions to the film and creative industry, in a career spanning several decades across both Britain and Nigeria,” he wrote, The former Anambra State governor went further to frame Jacobs’ life as a broader example of personal values, saying it demonstrated the importance of talent, discipline, professionalism and dedication to one’s craft.

The Issues

Obi’s tribute adds to a wave of public mourning that has followed Jacobs’ death, joining other prominent figures, including President Tinubu, in publicly honouring the actor’s legacy. The consistency of these tributes across the political divide reflects just how widely respected Jacobs was as a cultural figure, transcending the usual political fault lines that often separate public commentary in Nigeria.

Obi’s framing also touches on a recurring theme in his public commentary more broadly, using moments like this to draw lessons about discipline, purpose and contribution to society. This reflects a pattern in how he engages with public tributes, often extending them beyond simple condolence into broader commentary on values and national character.

What’s Being Said

Obi used Jacobs’ passing to reflect on mortality and public responsibility, stating that his passing is once again a reminder to all of us that our time here is limited, and urging that whatever responsibility people are entrusted with, they must give it their very best so that society benefits from their genius, talent and competence.

He also extended personal condolences, writing that his thoughts and prayers are with Jacobs’ family, friends, colleagues and the entire Nigerian creative community as they remember his life, times and passion, Obi closed his tribute with a prayer, asking that the Lord grant Jacobs and all the faithful departed eternal rest.

What’s Next

Attention will likely remain on further tributes expected from other political figures, industry colleagues and members of the Nigerian creative community in the days ahead, as reactions to Jacobs’ death continue to emerge across the country, Focus will also likely shift toward funeral and memorial arrangements for Jacobs, along with any official recognition from government bodies or industry associations honouring his decades long contribution to Nigerian and international film.

Bottom Line

Obi’s tribute reflects the widespread and politically unifying reach of Olu Jacobs’ legacy, with the presidential candidate using the moment to honour the actor’s decades of work while reinforcing his own recurring message about discipline, purpose and contribution to society.