NIMASA launches Blue Economy Accelerator to drive youth innovation, maritime growth

Key points

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has launched the Blue Economy Accelerator Programme to support startups developing solutions for the maritime sector.

The initiative aims to foster innovation, attract investment and accelerate the commercialisation of technology-driven solutions.

Participants will receive mentorship, business development support and access to potential investors.

NIMASA expects at least 150 applications from innovators in Nigeria and the diaspora for the programme’s maiden edition.

Main Story

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has unveiled the Blue Economy Accelerator Programme as part of efforts to harness youth innovation and accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

The initiative is designed to support startups and innovators developing technology-driven solutions capable of addressing key challenges across the maritime sector while creating new opportunities for investment, employment and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking on the programme, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, said the initiative aligns with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s vision of building a competitive and innovation-driven maritime industry.

According to him, participants will benefit from structured business development support, technical mentorship and industry guidance aimed at transforming innovative ideas into commercially viable businesses.

Mobereola said the programme will also connect promising startups with investors willing to finance scalable solutions capable of driving long-term growth in Nigeria’s blue economy.

The Issues

Nigeria’s blue economy remains largely underdeveloped despite its vast coastline, inland waterways and abundant marine resources.

Limited investment, inadequate innovation and weak commercialisation of research have constrained the sector’s contribution to economic diversification and job creation.

Industry stakeholders believe that supporting startups with financing, mentorship and market access could unlock significant opportunities in maritime technology, sustainable fisheries, renewable energy, logistics and other marine-based industries.

What’s Being Said

Mobereola described the Accelerator Programme as a strategic platform for nurturing innovative businesses that can improve efficiency across the maritime sector.

“We want to provide a platform for investors to identify young talents and invest in them.”

He said the initiative would help transform innovative ideas into scalable enterprises capable of creating jobs, improving operational efficiency and strengthening Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global blue economy.

The NIMASA Director-General also commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, for providing strategic direction through the codification of the National Marine and Blue Economy Policy.

According to him, the policy has laid a strong foundation for innovation, private sector participation and sustainable growth within the sector.

He urged young Nigerians to take advantage of the programme, noting that the blue economy offers significant opportunities for wealth creation and national development.

What’s Next

Applications are now open to startups and innovators developing solutions in marine waste management, the blue circular economy, aquaculture and sustainable fisheries, maritime technology and logistics, ocean renewable energy, marine tourism, biotechnology, ocean data and analytics, green shipping, smart port solutions, autonomous marine vehicles, biofouling prevention technologies and nature-based coastal defence systems.

NIMASA expects the inaugural programme to attract at least 150 high-quality applications from innovators within Nigeria and the diaspora.

Successful participants will undergo mentorship and business acceleration designed to prepare them for investment opportunities and commercial expansion.

Bottom Line

NIMASA’s Blue Economy Accelerator Programme represents a strategic effort to position innovation and entrepreneurship at the centre of Nigeria’s maritime development agenda. By supporting startups with mentorship, technical expertise and investor access, the Agency hopes to unlock the economic potential of the blue economy while creating jobs and strengthening the sector’s long-term competitiveness.