EEDL warns against illegal electricity connections

Key points

EEDL has warned customers against illegal electricity connections within its franchise area.

The company outlined the approved process for obtaining new electricity connections.

Customers awaiting prepaid meters may be placed on estimated billing under approved conditions.

EEDL urged consumers to report extortion, illegal connections and other unethical practices.

Main story

Eastland Electricity Distribution Limited (EEDL) has intensified efforts to curb illegal electricity connections by educating customers on the approved procedures for obtaining electricity supply and warning against unsafe practices across its franchise area.

The company said the campaign is intended to protect consumers from extortion, discourage energy theft and ensure new connections are processed through transparent and regulated channels.

According to EEDL, customers seeking electricity supply must complete the required application process, submit supporting documents and obtain certification from a licensed electrical contractor before their installations can be verified and approved.

The company noted that customers who require electricity before receiving prepaid meters may be placed on temporary estimated billing after meeting regulatory requirements, including the payment of an approved security deposit and submission of a formal undertaking.

It added that customers who apply for meters through the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme should receive installation within 10 working days after payment is confirmed.

EEDL also cautioned consumers against making payments to individuals or unauthorised agents, advising them to transact only through approved channels and obtain official receipts for every payment.

The distribution company warned that illegal electricity connections expose lives and property to serious safety risks while damaging the integrity of the power network.

It urged customers to report cases of extortion, unofficial payment requests, illegal connections and other unethical conduct through its whistleblower platform, assuring the public that all complaints would be handled confidentially.

The company said the measures form part of its broader commitment to improving service delivery while promoting safe, transparent and lawful access to electricity.

The issues

Illegal electricity connections contribute to energy theft, revenue losses, network damage and safety hazards, including electrocution and fire outbreaks. Electricity distribution companies continue to encourage customers to obtain connections through approved channels while expanding metering to improve transparency and reduce estimated billing.

What’s being said

“Unauthorised connections not only undermine the integrity of the electricity network but also pose serious safety risks to lives and property.” — Patience Ezeagu, Head of Communications, Eastland Electricity Distribution Limited

What’s next

EEDL says it will continue public awareness campaigns, encourage customers to report unethical practices and enforce measures aimed at promoting safe and lawful electricity connections.

Bottom line

EEDL is strengthening consumer awareness on legal electricity connections while urging customers to reject illegal practices that threaten safety and the integrity of the power distribution network.