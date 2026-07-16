FG sets up committee to drive electricity market decentralisation

Key points

The Federal Government has inaugurated a nine-member Inter-Agency Committee to support electricity market decentralisation.

The committee will address implementation challenges and oversee coordination under the Electricity Act 2023.

The panel has four weeks to review stakeholder concerns and recommend solutions.

The government says collaboration is critical to building a reliable and investor-friendly electricity market.

Main story

The Federal Government has inaugurated a nine-member Inter-Agency Committee to coordinate the implementation of Nigeria’s decentralised electricity market and address issues arising from the transition under the Electricity Act 2023.

Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Tegbe, inaugurated the committee during a stakeholders’ workshop on electricity market decentralisation in Abuja. The minister will chair the committee.

Tegbe said the committee’s mandate includes promoting sustained collaboration among power sector institutions, resolving implementation challenges and supporting the smooth operationalisation of the Electricity Act 2023.

He said the committee had been given four weeks to review concerns raised during the workshop, engage relevant stakeholders and submit recommendations for implementation.

The minister described the transition to a decentralised electricity market as one of the most significant reforms undertaken in Nigeria’s power sector in decades.

According to him, the success of the reform will depend on effective collaboration among institutions, regulatory certainty and a shared commitment to improving electricity supply across the country.

Tegbe said the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry remained central to economic growth, industrialisation, job creation, digital transformation and improved living standards, noting that virtually every sector of the economy depends on reliable electricity.

He added that the decentralisation of the electricity market should be seen as a coordinated distribution of responsibilities within a unified national electricity system rather than fragmentation of the industry.

The minister expressed optimism over the outcome of the stakeholder consultations, saying the continued engagement would strengthen the implementation framework and support the development of a modern, reliable and investor-friendly electricity market.

The issues

The Electricity Act 2023 allows states to play a greater role in electricity generation, transmission and distribution. Effective coordination among federal and state institutions will be essential to ensure regulatory clarity, attract investment and maintain the stability of the national electricity market.

What’s being said

“The transition to a decentralised electricity market is one of the most significant reforms in the power sector in decades. Its success will depend not on institutional competition, but on collaboration, regulatory certainty, and our shared commitment to delivering better outcomes for Nigerians.” — Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power

What’s next

The committee is expected to consult with stakeholders and submit its recommendations within four weeks to support the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023 and Nigeria’s decentralised electricity market.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is seeking stronger coordination across the power sector as it implements electricity market reforms aimed at improving supply, attracting investment and supporting economic growth.